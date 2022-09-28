JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

