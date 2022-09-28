JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.