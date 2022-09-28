Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 37,900 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Get Flex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Flex

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.