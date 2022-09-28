Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $70,526,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

