Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stake Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 81.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

