Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.79.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

