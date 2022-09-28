LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

