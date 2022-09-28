Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

MRVL stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

