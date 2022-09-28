Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -166.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.