McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

JNJ opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

