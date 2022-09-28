Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires 5,883 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Apple makes up 9.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

