MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

