Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,186,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $234.50 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

