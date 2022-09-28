Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,186,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $234.50 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

