Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. ERN LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day moving average of $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.50 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

