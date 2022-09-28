Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,428,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.87 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

