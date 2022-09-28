Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $63,342,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,349,396 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

