Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,580,000 after acquiring an additional 332,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares during the period.

MNRO stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

