Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $234.50 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

