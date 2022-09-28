Newfound Research LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.