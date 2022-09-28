Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

