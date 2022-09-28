Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

NUE stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

