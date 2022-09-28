Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,041.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

