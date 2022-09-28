Oak Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.87 and a one year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.