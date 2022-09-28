OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. OFS Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

