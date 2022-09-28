Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 521 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,412,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 70,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Apple by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

