Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,976 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

