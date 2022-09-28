Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

