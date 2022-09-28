Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

