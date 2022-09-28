Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $249,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $252.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

