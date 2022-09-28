Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

MRO opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

