PDS Planning Inc Has $1.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,098,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 234,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $678,522,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.87 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.