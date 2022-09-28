Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

