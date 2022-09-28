Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
