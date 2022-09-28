Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.