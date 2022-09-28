Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.