Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of FEMB opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

