Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,735 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 215,878 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

