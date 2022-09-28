Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,306,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SOXX opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $325.28 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.07.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $1.802 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

