Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

