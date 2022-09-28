Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

WAT stock opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $270.05 and a 1-year high of $377.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

