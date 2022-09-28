Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 393,820 Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 393,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Weber by 1,621.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weber by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 16.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WEBR opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Weber Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.46.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.