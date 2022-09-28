Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

