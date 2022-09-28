Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CFG opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

