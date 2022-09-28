Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

