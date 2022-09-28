Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FMHI opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

