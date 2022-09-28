Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

