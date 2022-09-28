Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,290 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

CB stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

