Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $299.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

