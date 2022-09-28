Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,367 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

