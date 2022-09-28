Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,489 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 427,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,937,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.